Chamal Rajapaksa appointed State Minister of Defence

Former Minister and former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa was appointed as the State Minister of Defence today.

He oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Kandy today.

Also appointed State Minister is his son Shasheendra Rajapaksa.

The new Government consisting of 28 cabinet Ministers and 40 State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy today.

The cabinet took oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)