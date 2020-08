President’s Counsel and Chief Legal Adviser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Ali Sabry was today appointed as the new Justice Minister.

Ali Sabry was this week named as a National List Parliamentarian of the SLPP.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The new Government consisting of cabinet Ministers and State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy today. (Colombo Gazette)