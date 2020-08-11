Satellite image of ‘China’ in Sri Lanka ignites social media 

By Easwaran Rutnam

A satellite image showing a building located in Hambantota in the shape of the word ‘China’ created a buzz on social media yesterday (Monday).

Google Earth shows the building managed by China SLK Harbour Service at Mirijjawila-Sooriyawawa Road, Hambantota in the shape of the word China.

The image went viral on social media as from a distance, in the air, it looks like Hambantota was actually China.

Google Earth shows that the image was dated 4/2/2020 and the building is close to the Hambantota Port.

Among those who reacted to the image was the Canadian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, David McKinnon.

“Maybe I should tell the architects designing the new @CanHCSriLanka to quit worrying about building something appropriate for #SriLanka and let their imagination run wild,” he tweeted.

Responding to the social media posts, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted saying the building was designed as “China Loves SLK” by the Chinese company CHEC when constructing the Hambantota Port.

The Embassy said that the building had to be extended since the business operations of the port was increasing fast. (Colombo Gazette/Daily Mirror)