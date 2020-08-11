RW, Ruwan, Sagala summoned over Easter attacks probe

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena and former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake have been summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating the Easter Sunday attacks.

Wijewardena has been summoned before the Commission on 18 August while Wickremesinghe and Ratnayake have been summoned on 21 August.

The second interim report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in March.

The first interim report was handed over on December 20th, 2019.

The Commission was appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd, 2019 to investigate the series of attacks that took place on Easter Sunday the same year and to recommend necessary actions.

Then President Maithripala Sirisena and then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had said they were not alerted by local intelligence agencies about the plot to attack hotels and churches. (Colombo Gazette)