Ranil has not reached any agreement on leadership post

By Easwaran Rutnam and Vyshnavi Velraj

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has not reached any agreement on the UNP leadership post, sources close to Wickremesinghe said.

Sources told the Colombo Gazette that the UNP Working Committee had not convened yesterday (Monday) as claimed earlier.

According to sources close to Wickremesinghe, only a few senior UNP members had met and decided to propose to Wickremesinghe that he step down as party leader.

Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage, Vajira Abeywardena and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had decided to nominated themselves as party leader.

They will meet Wickremesinghe tomorrow (Wednesday) and put forward the proposal, sources added.

Sources said that the matter will later be discussed with the UNP Working Committee on Friday when a final decision will be taken.

However, when contacted by Colombo Gazette today Akila Viraj Kariyawasam insisted that Wickremesinghe has agreed to step down.

He said that Wickremesinghe will however remain party leader till the new party leader is appointed.

The United National Party suffered a humiliating defeat at the 2020 General Election and failed to even secure a single seat in the Colombo District.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake were knocked out of Parliament in the election after failing to secure enough votes in Colombo.

Historically the Colombo District has been the stronghold of the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)