Prison doors to be re-opened for visitors from Saturday

Prison doors will be re-opened for visitors from Saturday, 15 August, the Prisons Department said today.

However a prisoner will be allowed only one visit per week and food from outside will not be permitted.

Visitors were not allowed to any prison since 8th July following the detection of a coronavirus patient among the inmates at the Welikada prison.

Over 170 persons had been identified as having come into direct contact with the infected inmate at the time.

The inmate at the Welikada prison had been detected with the coronavirus after being transferred from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center on 27 June.

A quarantine process was later implemented at the Welikada prison. (Colombo Gazette)