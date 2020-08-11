Prime Minister assumes duties at Temple Trees

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties at Temple Trees today.

He assumed duties after participating in religious observances.

Several members of the Government, including those expected to be appointed as Ministers and State Ministers also attended the event.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was on Sunday sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister.

He took oaths at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara Temple in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and several other invitees.

His appointment comes after the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won the just concluded Parliamentary election.

Rajapaksa also secured the highest number of preferential votes at the election from the Kurunegala District.

The former President served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka three times prior to being elected again at the just concluded General Elections. (Colombo Gazette)