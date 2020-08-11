Pillayan invited to accept Ministerial post 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former LTTE fighter and leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan has been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Kandy tomorrow (Wednesday) and accept a Ministerial post.

A source close to Pillayan said that he is still unaware what post will be offered to him and if it will be a cabinet or non-cabinet post.

However, Government sources said that Pillayan is likely to be appointed as a State Minister.

Pillayan, who is currently in remand prison, contested the just concluded General Election in the East on the TMVP ticket and secured a seat in Parliament.

Sources close to Pillayan had told Daily Mirror prior to the election that he had been assured a Ministerial post by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna if he is elected to Parliament.

According to sources, discussions were underway yesterday to seek legal clearance for Pillayan to attend the ceremony in Kandy.

Pillayan is currently in remand in the case over the murder of former Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

The Attorney General had indicted Pillayan with 06 other persons in the High Court of Batticaloa for offences committed under Sections 32, 102, 113[b], 140 & 146 of the Penal Code read with Section 2[1][a] , 2[i] & 3[b] of the Prevention of Terrorism [Temporary Provisions] Act No. 48 of 1979 as amended by Act No. 10 of 1982 and Act No. 22 of 1988 in connection with the killing of former Member of Parliament for Batticaloa District Joseph Pararajasingham.