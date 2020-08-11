Navy helps clean beaches

Taking an interest in beach cleaning efforts with a view to maintain an unspoiled coastal belt around the island, Sri Lanka Navy launched several beach clean-up drives in northern and southern parts of the island during the past week.

Accordingly, naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command rolled up their sleeves and launched a beach cleaning campaign covering the beach areas of Kankesanthurai harbour, Kovalam, Pallikuda, Wallan, Sillalai and Kadeikadu where they could collect a large amount of plastic and polythene that littered those sea sides.

In a similar vein, naval personnel of Southern Naval Command sprang into action to clean unattended piles of garbage collected at the beaches of Dewata in Galle, Goyambokka in Tangalle and Hambantota fisheries harbour, restoring their previous attractiveness.

All these programmes were conducted in accordance with health guidelines that are in place to mitigate COVID -19 pandemic. Further, the Navy spares much concern to indulge its passion for programmes of this nature that promote environmental conservation.