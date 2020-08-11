MR submits personal details via E-application to Parliament Secretariat

Shortly after assuming office at Temple Trees today (11), Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa filled in the E-application prepared by Parliament and submitted his biographic details to the Parliamentary Secretariat.

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, Assistant Secretary General Tikiri K. Jayathilake and a number of officials were present at the occasion where the Prime Minister completed the process of submitting the online application.

The Parliament Secretariat has introduced an online registration system to obtain details of elected members of the Ninth Parliament, which is scheduled to commence on the 20th of August 2020.

Rajapaksa completed the E-application setting an example for the other Members of Parliament to send in their information online, the Parliamentary Secretariat said.

In the face of the COVID19 pandemic, information technology used in Parliament to obtain information online, allowing MPs to do so while in their constituencies without travelling to Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)