Military intelligence assisting Police to locate suspects

The military intelligence is assisting the Police to locate suspects and arrest them.

The Army media unit said that based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) of the Sri Lanka Army, the Special Task Force carried out a search operation in the general area of Dolahenawatta, Weherahara in Boralesgamuwa and arrested a 43-year old suspect with 25 kg of Kerala Ganja (cannabis) this afternoon (11).

The STF in close coordination with the information provided by MIC troops tracked the suspect and handed him over to the Boralesgamuwa Police with the stock of cannabis.

The Army said that the snap search operations are being actively supported by MIC troops as per directions of the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, to be in line with the President’s campaign to eradicate the drug menace. (Colombo Gazette)