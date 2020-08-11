Malaka Silva arrested for threatening businessman

Malaka Silva, son of former Minister Mervyn Silva, was arrested late this evening over allegations he threatened a businessman in Battaramulla.

The Thalangama Police yesterday (10) visited the residence of former Minister Mervyn Silva in Nugegoda to arrest Malaka Silva over the incident.

However, Mervyn Silva and his son Malaka Silva were not at home at the time.

However, the Thalangama Police managed to locate Malaka Silva this evening and arrested him.

The businessman, a resident of Battaramulla, who is involved in the export of fish products, had filed a complaint with the Thalangama Police stating that Malaka Silva had initially requested Rs. 100,000 from him.

Malaka Silva is reported to have requested the businessman, who was his friend, to fund his father’s election campaign via a phone call on 09 June.

The businessman had informed Malaka Silva that his business was running at a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide funding in due time.

Malaka Silva is then reported to have continued requesting funding from the businessman via SMS and WhatsApp, eventually, resorting to threatening him.

An angry Malaka Silva is then said to have issued a death threat over a phone call with the businessman on 15 June.

The businessman had thereafter filed a complaint with the Thalangama Police in this regard on 16 June.

The Thalangama Police had commenced an investigation into the complaint and has also deployed a separate team to arrest Malaka Silva. (Colombo Gazette)