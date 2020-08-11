Lanka Premier League Postponed

The Sri Lanka Cricket board announced that the Lanka Premier League which was scheduled to be held from 28th August 2020 to 20th September 2020 has been postponed to the month of November 2020.

The said decision was taken by SLC in consideration of the health guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health subsequent to the meeting held with the Health Ministry Authorities.

The 23 match League was to be played at the 4 international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League.

Over 70 International players and 10 top notch coaches have already confirm their availability to take part in this Tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players.(Colombo Gazette)