EC puts on hold Gnanasara’s inclusion in National List

The National Election Commission (EC) has put on hold the nomination of the Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero for Parliament through the National List.

Gnanasara Thero had been nominated by the ‘Our Power of People Party’ to enter Parliament through the National List.

However, a dispute has arisen over who the General Secretary of the party is.

Two people have made claims that they are the rightful General Secretary of the party and have nominated two different people, including Gnanasara Thero for the National List slot.

The National Election Commission said that it will not gazette either name and has sought legal advise with regards to the General Secretary of the party. (Colombo Gazette)