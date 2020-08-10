Tikiri Toys wins distinguished Most Ethical Gift award at NEC Spring Fair UK

Tikiri Toys – the hugely successful Sri Lankan brand of natural play products – has been awarded the prestigious ‘Ethical Gift of the Year’ title at the recently held NEC Spring Fair Birmingham 2020.

DSL Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., manufacturer of the locally-designed and produced toys that have captured the hearts of toddlers and infants the world over, and chief exporter of organic toys from Sri Lanka – was one of only 14 honourees at this year’s Gift of the Year Awards ceremony, organised by the Giftware Association UK. The CEO of DSL Lanka, Mano Sheriff, and Dr. Lakmini Mendis, the Minister of Commerce, Sri Lankan High Commission in London, were present at the awards ceremony to receive the distinguished title.

Backed by over a decade of producing and exporting toys, DSL Lanka officially launched the Tikiri brand in 2013 with its inaugural range of handcrafted, ethical dolls: the highly successful Bonikka collection. The first -and still, only- Sri Lankan toy brand to export high-quality, organic stuffed toys across the globe, DSL Lanka has created its lovable Tikiri, and Meiya & Alvin collections, much to the delight of clients in over 46 countries across the globe. From a humble production facility in 1991, the company’s signature brand of safe and endearing playthings has since received many a prestigious industry certification, and now also operates from Sales & Marketing offices in the UK and the USA. Just last year, DSL Lanka produced and shipped nearly 2 million toys, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.

What differentiates Tikiri products from others is its wide portfolio of only top-quality, handcrafted toys that not just promote childhood physical and emotional development, but are also environmentally sustainable, as well as ethical in production.

All components of each Tikiri play product are made with reverence to the child as well as the environment, with materials that are eco-friendly, non-toxic, and durable. The stuffing elements comprise of reclaimed recycled plastic bottles – a superior alternative to other natural materials which dry poorly and have a greater risk of forming mould – and all rubber components are fashioned from natural rubber – that is BPA-free, phthalate-free and PVC-free – sustainably harvested from the Hevea tree. Paints used are made from non-toxic dyes, making it safe for teething newborns, and even the packaging is manufactured from recycled board and soy-based inks. Furthermore, the toys are machine washable for hygiene and longer use.

“This award is a highly respected industry accolade, and we are absolutely delighted that Tikiri, an inherently Sri Lankan brand, was chosen as ‘Ethical Gift’ of the year,” said Mano Sheriff, CEO of DSL Lanka. “Tikiri and its wide portfolio of infant and toddler products have always stood by the physical and emotional developmental benefits of play, and we will continue to promote to our local and international customers its positive impact on childhood, alongside our own personal values of ethical and sustainable production.”

Also a strong advocate for ethical manufacturing practices, DSL Lanka has always stayed true to its commitment to fair trade by seeking to ensure that wages, working conditions, and employee access to management, are just and fair. More information is available on www.tikiri-toys.com.