Summons issued on Rajitha over ‘white van’ media briefing

The Colombo High Court today issued summons on former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and former Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Mohamed Rumie to appear before Courts on 28 August.

The summons was issued over the controversial white van press briefing held prior to the Presidential elections in 2019.

On 31 July, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments at the Colombo High Court against Senaratne and Mohamed Rumie over the same incident.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne is alleged to have organized the controversial press briefing on 10 November ahead of the 2019 Presidential Election.

Mohamed Rumie is accused of funding the two men who appeared at the press conference claiming to be a victim and driver of the white van abductions.

In December 2019, the AG instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Senaratne in connection to the incident.

Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested and remanded, was granted bail in December 2019 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

However, the Attorney General in January 2020 filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested by the CID on 13 May and remanded, was granted bail on 10 June 2020. (Colombo Gazette)