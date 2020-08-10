SLFP awaits allocation of Ministerial posts

By Vyshnavi Velraj

With the new cabinet to be appointed on Wednesday the Sri Laka Freedom Party (SLFP) is still awaiting the allocation of Ministerial posts in the new Government.

When contacted by Colombo Gazette, the SLFP said that it is still “unaware” of the Ministerial posts to be allocated to its members.

SLFP Secretary-General Dayasiri Jayasekara said he is unaware of the Ministerial posts the SLFP will receive.

The SLFP contested the just concluded Parliamentary Election with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The SLPP won the Parliamentary Election and is expected to appoint a small Cabinet as opposed to a jumbo cabinet seen prior to 2015.

There is also speculation former President Maithripala Sirisena will be nominated as the new Speaker of Parliament.

When questioned Jayasekara said he was unaware of such a move.

He further said he did not know who would be nominated as the Speaker of Parliament.

The new Cabinet is to take oaths in Kandy on Wednesday. (Colombo Gazette)