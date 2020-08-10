SJB prepared to work with UNP at future polls

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it is prepared to work with the United National Party (UNP) at future elections if the UNP accepts the policies of the SJB.

SJB spokesman Harin Fernando said that the SJB will not celebrate over the defeat suffered by the UNP.

He said that the SJB consists of mostly UNP members who still love their old party.

“Now is the best opportunity to unite so we invite the UNP to work with us. But if they want to appoint their own people to certain posts then the people will decide the future of the UNP,” he said.

Fernando said that the SJB is keen to work with the UNP at the next election provided they accept the policies of the SJB.

“We invite the UNP to work with us at the local council elections. This party did not have to split. We had no intention of breaking up the party. But we had no choice,” he said.

Fernando said that the SJB will continue as a new party in future and build a strong opposition.

He said the SJB is happy with the Parliamentary Election results which was achieved after establishing the party only a few months before the election. (Colombo Gazette)