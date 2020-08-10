Ranil Wickremesinghe decides to step down as party leader

Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to step down as United National Party (UNP) leader following his humiliating defeat at the Parliamentary Elections.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the decision was taken when the UNP Working Committee met today.

Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage, Vajira Abeywardena and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam have been nominated as party leader.

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that a final decision on the new leader will be taken on Wednesday.

He also said that others in the UNP have decided to support the new party leader.

The United National Party suffered a humiliating defeat at the 2020 General Election and failed to even secure a single seat in the Colombo District.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake were knocked out of Parliament in the election after failing to secure enough votes in Colombo.

Historically the Colombo District has been the stronghold of the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)