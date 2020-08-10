Port City Colombo invites university students for remarkable competition

Port City Colombo is marking yet another milestone event in the country in its next phase of development. The project recently launched ‘Envision the Future’ a sculpture design competition to design a beach sculpture and an interactive wall targeted at budding local designers. The iconic sculptures and first of its kind interactive wall that will adorn the country’s largest landmark development project, Port City Colombo, are set to become local monuments that will be identified globally.

The design competition is a part of the Port City Colombo’s launch initiatives and aims to capture the Sri Lankan spirit through several strategic monuments that will act as beacons when the project is identified globally. With several phases of the project already underway, such as the public beach and parks, the sculptures and the interactive wall will be a part of its next stage of development. Adopting the post COVID19 ‘New Normal’, entire competition will be conducted on a digital platform via www.envisionthefuture.lk

Partnering with Academy of Design to mentor design concepts in the competition and ARTRA magazine as the official ART partner, Port City Colombo invites its stakeholders, the next generation, to contribute to the design of this monumental project. The sculpture design and interactive wall concept competition is open to Sri Lankan nationals who are undergraduate and Master’s students currently enrolled in any registered university in the country or overseas and reading in the fields of art, architecture, design, engineering and/or any other programme that aligns with creativity. Graduates who have completed their degree in the academic year 2019/2020 are also eligible to apply. Individuals can apply as a solo applicant and as a member of a team (a maximum of 2 submissions), however, a team is limited to a maximum of 3 members.

The winning concepts will be awarded with more than LKR 700,000 in cash prizes and will be chosen to construct at the Marina District beach at the Port City Colombo premises. The winning individual/team of each competition will be called upon to cooperate with an international construction company selected by CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Limited to create the sculpture.

Made up of five precincts: a financial district, central park living, international island, the marina and island living, Port City Colombo is a world-class city for South Asia in the making. Port City Colombo sits on 269 hectares of land reclaimed from the sea and was declared a part of the Colombo Administrative District last year. During the last month, the government has approved USD 1bn investment proposal by the project company to develop the first vertical development in Port City Colombo.

Built to ensure the future prospects of the next generation, Port City Colombo is considered the most futuristic project in Sri Lanka at present.

About Port City Colombo

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project joined to the current central business district.

Port City Colombo is made up of 5 different precincts which comprises of Financial District, Central Park Living, International Island, The Marina and Island Living.

When completed, Port City Colombo is estimated to have some 5.7 million square metres of build up space, boasting some of the best in design in terms of Grade A offices, Medical Facilities, Educational Facilities, Integrated Resort, Marina, Retail Destinations, Hotels and various Lifestyle Developments. Using the latest sustainable city design and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the hub of South Asia.

About CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd

CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd through China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is part of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC). Incorporated in 2006, CCCC is listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges and currently employs over 120,000 employees, with presence in 145 countries and regions. CCCC is the world leader in port design and construction, road and bridge design and construction, dredging, container crane and heavy machinery manufacturing. In addition, CCCC is also vastly experienced in building construction and is a major real estate investor and developer.

For the financial year ending December 2017, CCCC recorded a revenue of US$ 79.4 billion with total assets of US$ 183 billion. CCCC was ranked 91st among Fortune 500 companies in 2018 and ranked 3rd on ENR Top International Contractor in 2018. Among the illustrious accomplishments, CCCC is proud that we designed 5 out of 10 of the world’s largest container terminals and cross-sea bridges. CCCC has been actively involved with the development of Sri Lanka since 1998, executing massive construction projects, such as the Southern Highway, Outer Circular Highway, Hambantota Port, Mattala International Airport, Colombo South Container Terminal and many other major infrastructure projects.