New Ministries, State Ministries gazetted

A Gazette Extraordinary was published today on the structure of the new Cabinet consisting of 28 Ministries, 40 State Ministries, and their relevant functions.

The new Ministers and State Ministers will be sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (12) at the Ancient Magul Maduwa situated at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The President’s Media Unit (PMD) said national priorities, policies, and relevant functions were taken into consideration when establishing the relevant Ministries and State Ministries.

Special attention was also focussed on national security, economic development, infrastructure, education, health, and sports, the PMD added. (Colombo Gazette)