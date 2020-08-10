New Land Rover Defender – An icon reimagined for the 21st century unveiled by Access Motors

Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurers. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the New Defender maintains this bloodline. Driven by a passion and respect for the original, it delivers transformational breadth of capability. Advanced all-terrain technologies redefine adventure for the 21st century, remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years.

The New Defender will be available in 90 and 110 body designs, with up to six seats in the 90 and the option of five, six or 5+2 seating in the 110. The model range comprises Defender, First Edition and top of the range Defender X models, as well as standard, S, SE, HSE specification packs. Customers will be able to personalise their vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs – Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban. A choice of advanced petrol and cleaner diesel engines ensure New Defender has the power, control and efficiency for any environment, while a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain will join the range next year.

Configurable Terrain Response debuts on New Defender, allowing experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit the conditions, while inexperienced drivers can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent Auto function. The new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291mm and world-class off-road geometry, breakover and departure angles. Its maximum wading depth of 900mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system.

Land Rover has developed a curated exterior palette with unique colours just for New Defender. Comfort is also a key part of New Defender, with interior materials focused on retained newness. Customers can choose from three interior colour schemes with scope for personalisation, available by mixing these with different interior finish options.

Robin Colgan – Jaguar Land Rover Asia Pacific Managing Director, stated, “There is a strong emotional attachment to Defender. It was the only vehicle that could cope with this region’s difficult conditions, which made it a unique proposition. We think of the Defender as part of our legacy, but it is also one owned by communities around the world. People in this region consider this vehicle very much part of their own history. They are custodians of the brand – and it will be the same for the New Defender too.”

Sharing his thoughts, Theo Fernando – Managing Director of Access Motors stated, “This is an extraordinary occasion in the history of both Access Motors and Land Rover. The New Defender is indeed an icon that has been built upon the tough foundations of the original Defender and reimagined to suit the needs of today’s Land Rover enthusiast. With its customary toughness, personalised looks, advanced technologies and unmatched off-road capabilities, the New Defender is sure to fuel the pioneering spirit of thousands of Sri Lankans.”

Access Motors, a member of the Access Group and the Sole Agent for Jaguar Land Rover in Sri Lanka, launched the New Land Rover Defender in Sri Lanka. The first vehicle was officially handed over to its new owner at the launch ceremony held at their state-of-the-art showroom in Colombo 7.