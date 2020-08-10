Murdered ruggerite Wasim’s family lose hope for justice

The family of murdered ruggerite Wasim Thajudeen have lost hope for justice, five years after his body was exhumed for a fresh investigation.

Wasim’s sister Ayesha Thajudeen, in a post of Facebook said that exhuming the body was an experience that broke the hearts of his family.

She notes that despite the struggle they agreed to exhume Wasim’s body with the hope of ensuring justice for his death.

“It’s 05 yrs for today since your body was exhumed. An experience that broke our hearts further. I still remember the struggle we went through to convince umma and Wappa for this, with the hope that was pushing me , that taking your body out will be scientific evidence to serve justice by your death. This world is cruel and nothing much to expect. For us, you are everything and to this world you are just another. You have left us in eternal pain. Today I stand lost after all our efforts to see justice to your death Wasim.

We miss you every minute, every day,” Ayesha Thajudeen said in her Facebook post.

Thajudeen was killed while travelling in his car on 17 May 2012.

While initially it was reported that he died in a car accident, startling revelations surfaced later indicating he was murdered.

The former Government assured justice for Thajudeen but failed to fulfil its promise. (Colombo Gazette)