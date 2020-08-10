Hameedia’s Envoy and Le Bond bring quality masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

Face masks are a compulsory accessory in daily wear today. The Hameedia Envoy and Le Bond masks which have hit the market, enhance the wearer’s fashion sense while effectively helping combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Renowned for Hameedia’s show-stopping fashion statements, these branded masks are designed with the key elements of safety and comfort while catering to fashion conscious individuals.

Managing Director Hameedia Fouzul Hameed said, “These three-ply masks reflect a unique sense of style in keeping with the elegant designs of our trail blazing brand. Designed with high quality fabric to prevent airborne infections, they are tried and tested to enable maximum comfort for their customers. While fashion and safety are primarily the reasons for their design, the economic factor plays a pivotal role”.

These washable and reusable three-ply masks with prices ranging from Rs. 390/- to Rs. 990/- are a cost effective accessory for daily use. Each mask is individually sealed and packed in a poly bag to avoid contamination and produced under stringent health and safety guidelines maintained at the Hameedia’s factory.

The three-ply Envoy face masks give priority to maximum safety and have been designed to ensure better protection without disrupting the wearer’s fashion-oriented lifestyle. These reusable premium face masks have special features – they are made of water repellent fabric with a comfortable searchable strap in addition to being antibacterial and hypoallergenic.

The Envoy masks are designed in three options – Platinum, Classic and Staple – and give the wearer comfort in breathing. Since Envoy always stands ahead in providing exclusive attention to customers, customised options such as personal monogramming, mixing and matching with shirts are also possible, thus enhancing that unique statement.

The Le Bond Face Mask is designed to bring out the best and to keep your skin comfortable. This three-ply face mask is made out of 100% cotton and has been designed to be used multiple times, since they are reusable and washable.

These masks come in a variety of colours, patterns and textures to suit one’s everyday needs. Easy to maintain, they are light weight and easy to fit on with a comfortable elastic strap. In fact the face mask can also be matched with one’s shirt as well.

“First impressions count and the importance of dressing smart is stamped into the psyche of the Hameedia Envoy and Le Bond brands. Thus, a mask which is the foremost attention creating accessory in today’s new normal world, has to accentuate the windows to your soul while ever so subtlety portraying the true you”, Hameed added.