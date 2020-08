Gamini Senarath has been re-appointed as the Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The President’s Media Unit said Senarath was re-appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Gamini Senarath was initially appointed as the Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa following the Presidential elections in November 2019.

He also served as the Chief of Staff during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure as President. (Colombo Gazette)