AIA recognised as Sri Lanka’s Best Life Insurance Company

AIA Sri Lanka is proud to be recognised as Sri Lanka’s Best Life Insurance Company in 2019, by the internationally acclaimed Global Banking and Finance Review. This prestigious recognition followed a detailed assessment of key performance indicators by the UK-based media powerhouse, that analyses the financial industry and the global economy. The award is testimony to the significant contribution made by AIA Sri Lanka to the life insurance industry in terms of outstanding products and services, enhancing customer experience and serving local communities.

AIA Sri Lanka has always remained strong and maintained financial strength and stability. The recent COVID19 pandemic proved that AIA Sri Lanka has indeed been built strong and built to last. With the highest Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) in Sri Lanka’s life insurance industry (of more than 600% and 5 times the required CAR by the regulator), AIA Sri Lanka has an unmatched ability to absorb risks and withstand crisis. This is supported by the company’s prudent investment strategy and high quality of investments.

AIA Sri Lanka’s focus is always on delighting the customer. With a track-record of paying better than promised policyholder dividends for the past 30 years, the company is constantly evolving to meet customer expectations. The company’s pioneering digitalisation efforts and focus on ease-of-doing business has strengthened its reputation of being a truly customer focused insurer.

AIA Sri Lanka was the first and only insurer to win the LIMRA International Quality Award (IQA) for Growth in the world (2018) and also boasts IQA qualifiers for 2019- not to forget topping the number of MDRT qualifiers in Sri Lanka for 5 consecutive years, to date.

(MDRT is internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.) This is a fitting acknowledgement of the relentless commitment and high level of professionalism shown by the company’s advisors in both the Agency Distribution and Bancassurance channels.

The company has also been recognised as a Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka for eight consecutive years, in addition to being recognised as one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in Sri Lanka, in the inaugural awards presented by GPTW® Sri Lanka. These accolades demonstrate the company’s great workplace culture which encompasses equality, inclusivity and opportunity to grow.

Be it a donation to the Sri Lanka Heart Association, a partnership with the Sri Lanka Cancer Society, renovating underprivileged schools and hospitals around the island, saving lives during Poson or providing higher education scholarships, AIA Sri Lanka is a company with a big heart and giving back to the community has always been a priority. During the COVID pandemic, the company sprung to action in donating much needed PPE equipment to a hospital treating COVID patients, not to forget, providing free life insurance cover to all staff at three main hospitals dealing with the disease. The pandemic saw AIA Sri Lanka being the first insurer in the country to offer free COVID cover to all customers while also providing free telemedicine services to all customers during the curfew.

AIA Sri Lanka pursues its mission of helping people live healthier, longer, better lives through proactive efforts to promote health and wellness to all Sri Lankans, mainly through the AIA Vitality programme. This includes pioneering initiatives such as ‘Sri Lanka’s Healthiest Workplace Survey’ which aids workplace wellness.

Throughout it all, AIA Sri Lanka’s priority has been to help Sri Lankans become physically and financially strong, while enjoying life to the fullest, with those they love the most!