A vehicle rammed into a group of students in Aralaganwila today killing one and injuring several others.

The students had reportedly been returning home after attending private classes when the incident occurred.

The Police said that at least seven students had sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Police, the students are aged between 14 and 16 years.

A 16-year-old student succumbed to her injuries in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. (Colombo Gazette)