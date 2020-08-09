Suspect arrested after attempting to rape Philippine woman in Malabe

A suspect has been arrested after attempting to rape a Philippine woman in Malabe, the Police said.

The Police said that the woman had been in her house in Malabe when the suspect had entered the premises last evening and attempted to rape her.

A Police complaint over the incident had been made after the woman had been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate today.

The Kaduwela Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded till 21 August. (Colombo Gazette)