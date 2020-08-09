Police raid Millaniya party organised using Facebook

The Police raided a party in Millaniya organised using Facebook and arrested 20 people.

According to the Police media unit, the party was raided after information was received that narcotics was being distributed at the party.

The Police found Kerala ganja and other narcotic pills being distributed at the party.

According to the Police, 15 males and five females were arrested during the raid.

A number of parties organised using Facebook have been raided in the past as well.

During the raids the Police have seized cannabis and narcotics. (Colombo Gazette)