New cabinet to take oaths in Kandy on Wednesday

The new Cabinet is to take oaths in Kandy on Wednesday, the President’s Media Division said.

Sources at the President’s Media Division said that the swearing-in ceremony was to take place on Friday but had been brought forward.

The cabinet is to take oaths at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Kandyan Palace on Wednesday.

The new cabinet is expected to be limited and will include a few members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Mahinda Rajapaksa was today sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister.

He took oaths at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara Temple in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and several other invitees. (Colombo Gazette)