Names of newly elected MPs gazetted

The names of the newly elected Members of Parliament has been gazetted by the National Elections Commission.

In the Gazette notice, the Commission states that under Section 62 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981 each of the persons whose names appear in Column II of the Schedule hereto has been elected as a Member of Parliament for the Electoral District specified in the corresponding entry in Column I of that Schedule.

The Commission has gazetted the names of 196 newly elected Parliamentarians.

The Commission has informed the respective political parties to submit the names of the National List nominees by this week. (Colombo Gazette)

