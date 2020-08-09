Message from Chinese PM handed over to MR in Kelaniya

A message from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Kelaniya today.

The Chinese Embassy said that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent his cordial congratulations to the newly sworn-in Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The Embassy said that Li Keqiang extended his willingness to jointly promote the bilateral relations for the two peoples.

Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Hu Wei conveyed the message from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Kelaniya Temple after Rajapaksa took oaths today as the new Prime Minister. (Colombo Gazette)