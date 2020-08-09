Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oaths as new Prime Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa was today sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister.

He took oaths at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara Temple in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and several other invitees.

His appointment comes after the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won the just concluded Parliamentary election.

Rajapaksa also secured the highest number of preferential votes at the election from the Kurunegala District.

The former President served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka three times prior to being elected again at the just concluded General Elections. (Colombo Gazette)