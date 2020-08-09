Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake’s husband passed away

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake’s husband Athula Senanayake passed away today, close friends of the family said.

He had passed away following a sudden illness.

Athula Senanayake, is an entrepreneur and is the son of Stanley Senanayake, a former Inspector General of Police and Maya Senanayake, the daughter of the founder of Nalanda college P. de S. Kularatne (MP).

Athula and Rosy have three children Kanishka, Thisakya and Radhya.

Kanishka Senanayake contested the just concluded Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)