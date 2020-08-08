US citizens advised to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka 

The United States has revised a global travel advisory in which US citizens have been told to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka.

In close coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the Department of State has lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory.

The Global Advisory, initially put in place on March 19, 2020, advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to its previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has been placed on Level 3, the Department of State said.

The updated travel advise notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 3 Travel Health Notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

Level 3 calls on US citizens to reconsider travel to those countries.

The update also notes that Sri Lanka has lifted stay at home orders, and resumed some transportation options and business operations. (Colombo Gazette)