SJB to support amendments to 19-A

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today announced that it will support certain amendments to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which envisages the dilution of many powers of the Executive Presidency, was presented in Parliament together by the United National Party and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and was passed with a majority in 2015.

Leader of the SJB Sajith Premadasa said that the party will support amendments to the 19th amendment to the Constitution which push for the continuous operations of independent institutions, protection of independency, and the operation of institutions free of political interference.

Addressing a media briefing today, he said, however, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will not support the abolition of the 19th amendment to the Constitution.

As part of its political policy, the SJB will work to protect the 19th amendment, he said.

Premadasa further said that the SJB will function as a responsible opposition in Parliament and act as the voice of the people.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya consist of a policy that is inclusive and equal to all races, and under this policy, the party will protect the independence of the public, protect the democracy of institutions, provide equality, safeguard the sovereignty and national security of the nation, and stand against terrorism.

The policies of the SJB is not based on deals, and promises or exchange of positions, but is based on making the public victorious.

As the Opposition Party in Parliament, we will work towards the protection and development of the economy, political, cultural and religious affairs, he further said.

Sajith Premadasa was also confident of establishing the next Government, stating that the SJB was ready to face the Provincial and Local Government Elections.

He invited all Provincial and Local Government members who respect the SJB’s policies to join hands with the party to establish a people-centric Government.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist, Premadasa pointed out that it was against the Constitution to address a particular race or community as a minority.

He said the particular race or community must be addressed as “Other” and not a minority, as every race and religion is equal and this differentiation could cause an impact on reconciliation and friendship between the various communities in Sri Lanka.

All races and communities are equal under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and poltical parties that respect and accept this policy will be welcomed by the SJB, he added. (Colombo Gazette)