Over 200 passengers arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 200 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka today on four separate flights.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said 164 persons arrived from India via flight UL 1160.

Seventeen passengers arrived from Doha, Qatar on flight QR 668 and 19 persons arrived on flight 6E 9035 from Chennai, India.

Two individuals had arrived via flight UL 1042 from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, flight UL 1102 carrying 187 passengers was scheduled to arrive from the Maldives this evening (Saturday).

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said all 202 passengers who arrived this morning have been placed in Army- operated quarantine centres to undergo mandatory quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)