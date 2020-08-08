Imran Khan congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart on election victory

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Prime Minister-elect Mahinda Rajapaksa on his party’s electoral victory.

Khan made a tele­phone call to Rajapaksa, to congratulate him on his party’s resounding vic­tory in the General Elec­tions held on 5 August 2020.

The Pakistan Prime Minister informed his counter­part about his government’s strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods and stimulating economy.

Prime Minister Rajapak­sa shared Sri Lanka’s current COVID-19 situation and in particular its negative impact on the tourism industry in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be further strengthened during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s new term as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of the Maldives and Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli had also congratulated Rajapaksa on the landslide victory achieved by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). (Colombo Gazette)