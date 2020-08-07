US hopes new Government will uphold human rights

The United States hopes the new Government uphold human rights and the rule of law, and protect the country’s sovereignty.

The US Embassy in Colombo, in a statement this morning, said that on August 5, the people of Sri Lanka exercised a fundamental democratic right and went to the polls to elect their next parliament.

The Embassy said the United States congratulates Sri Lanka on conducting the elections in a peaceful and orderly manner despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the new parliament convenes, the US said it hopes the Government will renew its commitments to building an inclusive economic recovery, upholding human rights and the rule of law, and protecting the country’s sovereignty.

The US said that it looks forward to partnering with the Government and new Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)