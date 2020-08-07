SLPP sweeps polls and secures 145 seats, SJB gets 54

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) swept the Parliamentary Election securing 145 seats, which includes 17 National List seats.

The SLPP ended the election with 6,853,698 votes while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 2,771, 988 votes.

The Illankai Thamil Arasu Katchi (Tamil National Alliance) is third with 327,168 votes followed by the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JVP), Ahila Illangai Thamil Congress, the Ealam Peoples Democratic Party (EPDP) and the United National Party (UNP).

The SJB has secured 54 seats in Parliament while the Illankai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) has 10 seats and the Jathika Jana Balawegaya 3 seats.

The United National Party, once the biggest party in Parliament in Parliament, has only one National List seat. (Colombo Gazette)

