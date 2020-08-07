SLPP sends National List names to EC

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today handed over the party’s National List containing the names of 17 candidates.

The list was handed over to the National Election Commission.

Professor G.L. Peiris, Sagara Kariyawasam, Ajith Nivard Kabraal, PC Ali Sabry, PC Jayantha Weerasinghe, Mrs.Manjula Dissanayake, Professor Ranjith Bandara, Professor Charitha Herath, Gevindu Kumarathunga, Mohamad Muzammil, Professor Tissa Vitharana, Yadamini Gunawardene, Dr. Suren Raghavan, Tiran Alles, Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Jayantha Ketagoda, and Mohamad Faleel Marjan are the nominated candidates. (Colombo Gazette)