Former President Maithripala Sirisena secured the highest preferential votes in the Polonnaruwa District at the 2020 General Election.

Sirisena, with over 111,000 votes, is one of four Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates to be elected to Parliament from the Polonnaruwa District.

Others elected from the SLPP are Roshan Ranasinghe, Siripala Gamlath and Amarakeerthi Athukorala.

Meanwhile, Kins Nelson was elected from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. (Colombo Gazette)