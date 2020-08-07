Shashendra Rajapakse elected to Parliament

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Shashendra Rajapakse has topped the preferential votes in the Monaragala District.

Rajapakse secured over 104,700 votes and was elected to Parliament.

Others elected from the SLPP in the Monaragala District are Kumarasiri Rathnayake, Vijitha Berugoda, Jagath Pushpakumara and Gyashan Navananda.

Dharmasena Wijesinghe was elected from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was the Chief Minister of the Uva Province from 2009 to 2015, and is also a former Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Maha Kataragama devalaya.

He is the eldest son of Chamal Rajapaksa and nephew of Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)