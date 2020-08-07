SC rejects application filed by Rishad to prevent his arrest

The Supreme Court (SC) today refused to grant leave to proceed with the application filed by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen preventing his arrest.

On 17 July, Bathiudeen filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition in the Supreme Court against moves to arrest him.

In his petition, Bathiudeen states there is a move to arrest him over ongoing investigations pertaining to the Easter Sunday Bombings that occurred on 21st April 2019.

He states that baseless investigations have been the subject of a media frenzy where the Petitioner and his family have already been the subject of harassment, adding that the respondents have acted maliciously, arbitrarily and illegally in attempting to arrest and detain the Petitioner.

Bathiudeen says an arrest and/or detention of such nature would be illegal, ultra vires, unreasonable, disproportionate and would constitute a blatant abuse of power.

The former Minister has sought court intervention to grant an interim order preventing his arrest until the final determination of the application. (Colombo Gazette)