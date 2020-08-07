Sarath Weerasekera tops preferential votes in Colombo

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Sarath Weerasekara has topped the preferential votes in the Colombo District with 328,092 votes.

He is ahead of SLPP candidates Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila.

SJB Prime Ministerial candidate Sajith Premadasa secured the second highest preferential votes in Colombo with 305, 744.

Among the remaining 11 seats secured by the SLPP, Wimal Weeransa obtained 267, 084 votes, Udaya Gammanpila 136, 331, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe 120, 626, Bandula Gunawardene 101, 644, and Pradeep Undugoda 91, 958.

SLPP’s Dinesh Gunawardene secured 85, 287 preferential votes, Madhura Vithanage 70, 205, Premnath c. Dolawatte 69, 055, Gamini Lokuge 62, 543, Susil Premajayantha 50, 322, and Jagath Kumara 47, 693.

Meanwhile from the SJB, S.M. Marikkara secured 96,916 preferential votes, Mujibur Rahman 87, 589, Harsha de Silva 82, 845, Patali Champika Ranawaka 65, 574, and Mano Ganesan 62, 091 votes.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) swept the Parliamentary Election securing 145 seats, which includes 17 National List seats. (Colombo Gazette)