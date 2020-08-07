RW, Ravi knocked out as UNP is crushed in Colombo

The United National Party (UNP) failed to secure a single seat in the Colombo District at the 2020 General Election.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake were knocked out of Parliament in the election after failing to secure enough votes in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) came out on top in Colombo with 674, 683 votes while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya got 387, 145 votes, the National People’s Power 67,600 votes and the UNP 30,875 votes.

The SLPP secured 12 seats from Colombo, the SJB 6 and National People’s Power 1.

Historically the Colombo District has been the stronghold of the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)

