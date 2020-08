United National Party (UNP) candidates from the Gampaha District Ruwan Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga are among the big losers at the 2020 General Election.

Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga failed to secure sufficient votes to enter Parliament.

Both Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga were active members of the former Government.

Another big loser is Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Sunil Handunetti.

Sunil Handunetti played a crucial role in Parliament to fight corruption. (Colombo Gazette)