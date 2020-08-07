Raviraj accuses Sumanthiran of manipulating final results

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Jaffna District candidate M.A. Sumanthiran has been accused of manipulating the preferential vote count in the district.

Pravina Raviraj, daughter of assassinated TNA MP Raviraj and TNA Jaffna district candidate Sasikala Raviraj, claimed of foul-play stating that her mother, who was polling second in both Jaffna and Killinochchi by 6.30 p.m., was placed 04th when the final results for the Jaffna district were announced.

On a post shared on Facebook, she further alleged that the final results for the Jaffna district in the General Elections 2020 were delayed as they were awaiting the arrival of TNA spokesman M. A. Sumanthiran at the counting centre.

Sumanthiran and his associate Sajanthan were reportedly seen seated inside the counting centre along with election officials when all other candidates were restricted from entering the centre, Pravina said.

She charged that turmoil was thereafter created at the counting centre to hide the rigged voting that had occurred in two counting booths.

Sumanthiran and the Police Special Task Force personnel deployed on duty at the counting centre were also accused of attacking persons who were carrying out a peaceful protest against the rigging of votes.

Pravina Raviraj also said TNA Leader R. Sampanthan had failed to answer their multiple calls during the attack on peaceful protesters and incidents of alleged rigging.

Colombo Gazette’s attempts to contact Sumanthiran for a statement in this regard were futile, as he could not be reached. (Colombo Gazette)