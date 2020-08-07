Ramesh Pathirana tops preferential votes in Galle

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Dr. Ramesh Pathirana topped the preferential votes in the Galle district with over 200, 000 votes.

The other SLPP members elected to Parliament are Sampath Athukorala, Mohan Priyadarshana Silva, Chandima Weerakkodi, Isuru Dodangoda, Shan Wijelal De Silva and Geetha Kumarasinghe.

Meanwhile, Gayantha Karunathilake and Manusha Nanayakkara were elected via the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has topped the votes in the Galle District and secured seven seats at the 2020 General Election.

The SLPP secured 430,334 votes (70.54 %) and came first in the Galle District while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 115, 456 votes (18.93 %) and the National People’s Power 29,963 votes.

As a result the SLPP secured 7 seats in Parliament from the Galle District and SJB 2 seats while the National People’s Power (JVP) and the United National Party did not get any seats. (Colombo Gazette)