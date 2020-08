Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday (09).

Rajapaksa will take oaths at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya at 08.30 a.m.

His appointment comes after he secured the highest number of preferential votes in the Kurunegala district for the General Elections 2020.

The former President served as the 13th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka prior to the General Elections. (Colombo Gazette)